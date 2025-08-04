Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has reunited to enjoy a “casual walk” and some “down time” in Windsor Castle.
On Monday, August 4, the Duke of York and his ex-wife of 10 years were spotted in a black Land Rover Defender.
In the Images, obtained by Daily Mail, the father-of-two could be seen driving the lavish car as Fergie sat beside him.
The 65-year-old disgraced duke looked pensive and moody while the Duchess of York also appeared somber.
According to the outlet, the parents of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were heading towards Windsor Castle for some down time and a casual walk.
King Charles’ younger brother was seen rocking a blue long-sleeved collar shirt as he kept one hand on the steering wheel while looking solemnly out of the four-by-four's windscreen window.
Meanwhile, the 65-year-old duchess wore a round-neck blouse her signature red locks were tied away from her face as she sat in the passenger seat.
Sarah appeared to ponder on something while seemingly frowning as she looked onward and away from Andrew.
The Duke and Duchess of York were last seen together in April when the exes joined the Royal Family on Easter as they photographed arriving at St George’s Chapel for Sunday service.
For those unknown, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew tied the knot on July 23, 1986, and parted ways in May 1996