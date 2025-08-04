Home / Royal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of York were last seen together in April when the exes joined the Royal Family on Easter

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has reunited to enjoy a “casual walk” and some “down time” in Windsor Castle.

On Monday, August 4, the Duke of York and his ex-wife of 10 years were spotted in a black Land Rover Defender.

In the Images, obtained by Daily Mail, the father-of-two could be seen driving the lavish car as Fergie sat beside him.

The 65-year-old disgraced duke looked pensive and moody while the Duchess of York also appeared somber.

According to the outlet, the parents of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were heading towards Windsor Castle for some down time and a casual walk.

King Charles’ younger brother was seen rocking a blue long-sleeved collar shirt as he kept one hand on the steering wheel while looking solemnly out of the four-by-four's windscreen window.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old duchess wore a round-neck blouse her signature red locks were tied away from her face as she sat in the passenger seat.

Sarah appeared to ponder on something while seemingly frowning as she looked onward and away from Andrew.

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson reunite for ‘casual walk’ in Windsor Castle

The Duke and Duchess of York were last seen together in April when the exes joined the Royal Family on Easter as they photographed arriving at St George’s Chapel for Sunday service.

For those unknown, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew tied the knot on July 23, 1986, and parted ways in May 1996

Read more :

Royal

Princess Diana's niece Eliza Spencer drops new update after surprise engagement

Princess Diana's niece Eliza Spencer drops new update after surprise engagement
Charles Spencer's daughter shared the joyful news of her engagement two days ago

Meghan Markle makes big move after Harry speaks on Andrew fight controversy

Meghan Markle makes big move after Harry speaks on Andrew fight controversy
The Duke of Sussex was rumoured to be involved in a physical fight with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement
The Prince of Wales reportedly could take on an emotional role at the upcoming royal event

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post
Prince Louis of Luxembourg celebrates his 39th birthday today on August 3, 2025

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash
Prince Harry recently addressed rumours that he was involved in a physical fight with his uncle, Prince Andrew

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage Archie to follow in Duke’s footsteps

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle encourage Archie to follow in Duke’s footsteps
The Sussexes were recently photographed at a nearby California beach with young Archie

King Felipe awards prestigious trophies to 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre winners

King Felipe awards prestigious trophies to 43rd King’s Cup-Mapfre winners
The Spanish Royal Family shares heartwarming photographs from the esteemed royal event

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday

Royal Family releases regal portrait of Prince Louis on his 39th birthday
The Grand Duke and Duchess of Luxembourg son, Prince Louis, celebrates 39th birthday with family