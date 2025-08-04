Olivia Rodrigo officially wraps up Guts world tour at Osheaga 2025

Olivia Rodrigo has officially concluded her successful Guts world tour.
Over the the weekend, the Grammy winner performed her last concert at Osheaga 2025 festival, after 95 shows across 22 countries.
After her final show, Olivia gifted fans with Guts rings, sharing a heartwarming clip on Instagram that shows her handing out the special tokens to enthusiastic fans.
The Vampire crooner captioned the post, “Rings off!!!!! that’s a wrap on GUTS tour!!! until next time I love y’all.”
Following her emotional post, fans swarmed the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.
A fan commented, “This feels so surreal I loved the guts era so deeply and I will remember it with my 3 vinyls Stanley cup merch and phone case.”
Another praised the pop icon, “Wait that’s so cute and so heartbreaking at the same time omg. goodbye guts era you were everything now go get some rest liverpool.”
“This tour was incredible and allowed people all over the world to see Liv. Thank u for this era it’s been so incredibly special guts world tour forever. See you soon!,” a third noted.
During the concert, she performed hit tracks from second album including bad idea right?, get him back!, and love is embarrassing.
To note, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off Guts world tour on February 24, 2024.