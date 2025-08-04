Home / Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo officially wraps up Guts world tour at Osheaga 2025

Olivia Rodrigo hands out special gifts to fans during her last Guts world tour concert


Olivia Rodrigo has officially concluded her successful Guts world tour.

Over the the weekend, the Grammy winner performed her last concert at Osheaga 2025 festival, after 95 shows across 22 countries.

After her final show, Olivia gifted fans with Guts rings, sharing a heartwarming clip on Instagram that shows her handing out the special tokens to enthusiastic fans.

The Vampire crooner captioned the post, “Rings off!!!!! that’s a wrap on GUTS tour!!! until next time I love y’all.”

Following her emotional post, fans swarmed the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.

A fan commented, “This feels so surreal I loved the guts era so deeply and I will remember it with my 3 vinyls Stanley cup merch and phone case.”

Another praised the pop icon, “Wait that’s so cute and so heartbreaking at the same time omg. goodbye guts era you were everything now go get some rest liverpool.”

“This tour was incredible and allowed people all over the world to see Liv. Thank u for this era it’s been so incredibly special guts world tour forever. See you soon!,” a third noted.

During the concert, she performed hit tracks from second album including bad idea right?, get him back!, and love is embarrassing.

To note, Olivia Rodrigo kicked off Guts world tour on February 24, 2024.

Read more :

Entertainment

Jenna Ortega inspires ‘Wednesday’ co-star with ‘meticulous’ routine

Jenna Ortega inspires ‘Wednesday’ co-star with ‘meticulous’ routine
Jenna Ortega set to reprise her role in ‘Wednesday’ season 2 along with Emma Myers, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis show off their romance at Backstreet Boys concert

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis show off their romance at Backstreet Boys concert
The 'That '70s Show' costars tied the knot in July 2015 at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, Calif

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz with new revelation after jeans ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney sparks buzz with new revelation after jeans ad backlash
The 'Euphoria' actress drew criticism for her American Eagle ad due to the wordplay on 'genes' and 'jeans'

Soulja Boy detained on weapons charge after marking key milestone in LA

Soulja Boy detained on weapons charge after marking key milestone in LA
The American rapper was stopped at a traffic stop in LA on suspicion of weapons charge

Harry Styles spotted with Belgian designer weeks after mystery woman kiss buzz

Harry Styles spotted with Belgian designer weeks after mystery woman kiss buzz
The former One Direction star was seen sharing a steamy kiss with a mystery woman at Glastonbury Festival 2025

Shawn Mendes sparks dating buzz as he cozies up to a woman after concert: See

Shawn Mendes sparks dating buzz as he cozies up to a woman after concert: See
The ‘Imagination’ singer shares intimate snaps with a woman after performing at Dua Lipa’s Sunny Hill Festival show

Mel B celebrates marriage with intimate ceremony in Morocco

Mel B celebrates marriage with intimate ceremony in Morocco
The Spice Girl alum revealed that she and husband Rory McPhee marked their union with a soulful celebration

Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes bring star power to Sunny Hill Festival night 2: See

Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes bring star power to Sunny Hill Festival night 2: See
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer rocks the second night of her hit Sunny Hill Festival with Shawn Mendes