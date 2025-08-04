King Charles shares emotional update as Princess Anne lands in trouble

Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace releases first statement as new danger looms on Princess Anne

Buckingham Palace has shared an emotional update just a day after Princess Anne received a shocking news.

On Sunday, August 3, Royal Family's official Instagram account announced retirement of King Charles' key companion after 14 years of service.

Royal Family bid farewell to Tyrone, a Ceremonial Carriage Horse with a gushing tribute to acknowledge his service for the firm.

"Throughout his career, Tyrone took part in numerous major events, including State Visits, Royal Weddings, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee, the presentation of Credentials, and Royal Ascot," read the description alongside Tyrone's photo.

It further added, "Among his distinguished recent roles was pulling the Gold State Coach, which carried The King and Queen following the Coronation, in the Near Wheel position."

The post was concluded with a goodbye message from the monarch, which read, "Tyrone will be missed by everyone at the Royal Mews, but it's wonderful that he'll be reunited with his father and sister."

Prior to this update, reports emerged that Princess Anne's stalker, Ian Ball who once attempted to kidnap her in 1974 is out on the loose.

In his interview with Daily Mail, Ian claimed his "innocence" regardless of the fact that he shot four people who tried to save Anne, during her kidnapping.

“I'm an innocent, sane man because I had good reason to believe the gunpowder had been taken out of the bullets and another girl had been substituted for Princess Anne," Ian told the outlet.

Ian Ball was released back in 2019 under Mental Health Act however, he is believed to be obsessing on Princess Anne's kidnapping incident all over again.

