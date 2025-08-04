Home / Royal

Prince George sends tender boat on secret mission during Greek holiday

Prince William, Kate, and their three children reportedly enjoyed sailing at the Greek islands last month


Prince George wants what he wants!

Last month, the Wales family went for cruising around the Greek islands and while sailing through the waters of the Ionian Sea between Kefalonia and Zakynthos, the 9-year-old prince fancied something off menu.

To fulfil the craving of future king, the royal family anchored their luxury superyacht at a short distance from the coast and shortly after that, a tender boat was quietly sent toward Zakynthos on a mysterious mission.

According to a source, Prince George requested a "particular dietary item" not available aboard the yacht.

“George required a specific dietary item which led to the tender going ashore in Zakynthos to purchase it. Nothing extravagant, just something particular,” the insider told Daily Mail.

While the source remained tight-lipped on exactly what was picked up for the prince, the outlet suggested that but Zakynthos is one of the few Greek islands to have a McDonald's on the mainland.

"It is company policy not to divulge any information regarding our clients,” the restaurant's manager said when asked about the possibility of a royal visit.

Prince William and Kate Middleton maintained a very strict security protocols throughout their Greek voyage as they never stepped onto any of the islands they passed.

The family is reportedly instead enjoyed water activities from a converted platform at the yacht's stern, which functioned as a private beach area.

Read more :

Royal

Queen Letizia exudes elegance during solo appearance at special event

Queen Letizia exudes elegance during solo appearance at special event
Queen Letizia attends Atlántida Mallorca Film Fest without husband King Felipe

Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate

Meghan Markle tipped to receive ‘birthday’ wish from King Charles, Kate
Meghan Markle set to celebrate her 44th birthday with Prince Harry and kids in Los Angels, California

Prince William, Princess Kate acknowledge crucial role for Royal Family’s future

Prince William, Princess Kate acknowledge crucial role for Royal Family’s future
The Prince and Princess of Wales got the new task as the next King and Queen of Britain

Princess Diana's niece Eliza Spencer drops new update after surprise engagement

Princess Diana's niece Eliza Spencer drops new update after surprise engagement
Charles Spencer's daughter shared the joyful news of her engagement two days ago

Meghan Markle makes big move after Harry speaks on Andrew fight controversy

Meghan Markle makes big move after Harry speaks on Andrew fight controversy
The Duke of Sussex was rumoured to be involved in a physical fight with the Duke of York, Prince Andrew

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement

Prince William to take on ‘very emotional’ role after joyful family announcement
The Prince of Wales reportedly could take on an emotional role at the upcoming royal event

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in son Louis’ 39th birthday with sweet post
Prince Louis of Luxembourg celebrates his 39th birthday today on August 3, 2025

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Harry opens up on Andrew clash
Prince Harry recently addressed rumours that he was involved in a physical fight with his uncle, Prince Andrew