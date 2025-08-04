Prince George sends tender boat on secret mission during Greek holiday

Prince George wants what he wants!
Last month, the Wales family went for cruising around the Greek islands and while sailing through the waters of the Ionian Sea between Kefalonia and Zakynthos, the 9-year-old prince fancied something off menu.
To fulfil the craving of future king, the royal family anchored their luxury superyacht at a short distance from the coast and shortly after that, a tender boat was quietly sent toward Zakynthos on a mysterious mission.
According to a source, Prince George requested a "particular dietary item" not available aboard the yacht.
“George required a specific dietary item which led to the tender going ashore in Zakynthos to purchase it. Nothing extravagant, just something particular,” the insider told Daily Mail.
While the source remained tight-lipped on exactly what was picked up for the prince, the outlet suggested that but Zakynthos is one of the few Greek islands to have a McDonald's on the mainland.
"It is company policy not to divulge any information regarding our clients,” the restaurant's manager said when asked about the possibility of a royal visit.
Prince William and Kate Middleton maintained a very strict security protocols throughout their Greek voyage as they never stepped onto any of the islands they passed.
The family is reportedly instead enjoyed water activities from a converted platform at the yacht's stern, which functioned as a private beach area.