Crown Prince Hussein marks baby Iman’s 1st birthday with adorable painting 

Princess Iman Bint Al Hussein has turned one and the royal family of Jordan are beaming with delight.
On Sunday, August 3, Crown Prince Hussein took to his Instagram Story to share a heartwarming birthday tribute for her beloved little one.
The heir to the throne shared a photo of an adorable painting featuring colorful prints Princess Iman’s hands and feets.
“Oh God, protect her with your tireless gaze, for she is your greatest and most beautiful blessing. Happy birthday, my beloved Iman,” he sweetly wrote over the photo.
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, who tied the knot on June 1, 2023, welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, on August 3, 2024.
"Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers," the Royal Hashemite Court announced last year.
Since her birth, the royal couple have shared several sweet images of baby Iman.
In one of the images, the proud grandmother Queen Rania could be seen holding her granddaughter during a Zoom board meeting while another showed the little one sitting in her father’s lap while wearing Jordan’s national football kit
Despite Hussein being the heir to the Jordanian throne, Princess Iman is not in the line of succession as only male members of the family are included.