Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove

Orlando Bloom has hit with backlash for posting a naked photo of his four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.
On Monday, August 4, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a slew of images of himself and Daisy relaxing at the beach.
He shared many adorable glimpses of his little munchkin, whom he shares with ex-partner, Katy Perry.
One of the clips showed her running on the shore with a huge kite while a snap featured the little girl playing with some other kids.
However, it was his sixth slide that drew the backlash as it featured Bloom holding his naked daughter as the pair looked out at the ocean with Daisy’s bum being exposed.
Soon after his post, many rushed to the comment section, expressing their concerns over posting the exposing photo to his 7million followers, given that they have never posted her face to social media in order to protect her privacy.
“Some parents are such idiots. They don’t post this child’s face on social media so they do understand privacy but then post a naked pic. Make it make sense,” a Reddit user wrote.
While another added, “I can’t help but feel like you have to be so out of touch to think it’s okay to post a naked photo of your daughter, to a huge fanbase, and not consider the repercussions.”
Following the backlash, Orlando Bloom deleting the photo and reposted it with an emoji covering her.