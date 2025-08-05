Home / Entertainment

Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove

Orlando Bloom shares his four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with ex-partner, Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove
Orlando Bloom faces backlash for sharing naked photo of daughter Daisy Dove

Orlando Bloom has hit with backlash for posting a naked photo of his four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

On Monday, August 4, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a slew of images of himself and Daisy relaxing at the beach.

He shared many adorable glimpses of his little munchkin, whom he shares with ex-partner, Katy Perry.

One of the clips showed her running on the shore with a huge kite while a snap featured the little girl playing with some other kids.

However, it was his sixth slide that drew the backlash as it featured Bloom holding his naked daughter as the pair looked out at the ocean with Daisy’s bum being exposed.

Soon after his post, many rushed to the comment section, expressing their concerns over posting the exposing photo to his 7million followers, given that they have never posted her face to social media in order to protect her privacy.


“Some parents are such idiots. They don’t post this child’s face on social media so they do understand privacy but then post a naked pic. Make it make sense,” a Reddit user wrote.

While another added, “I can’t help but feel like you have to be so out of touch to think it’s okay to post a naked photo of your daughter, to a huge fanbase, and not consider the repercussions.”

Following the backlash, Orlando Bloom deleting the photo and reposted it with an emoji covering her.

Read more :

Entertainment

Dolly Parton honoured as Guinness World Records icon for 11 historic titles

Dolly Parton honoured as Guinness World Records icon for 11 historic titles
Dolly Parton named a Guinness World Records icon for holding 11 record-breaking titles

Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney

Blake Lively’s lawyers plea sanctions against Justin Baldoni’s attorney
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have confirmed to testify in court hearing next year

Tom Holland swings out of ‘Spiderman’ suit for stroll with fiancée Zendaya

Tom Holland swings out of ‘Spiderman’ suit for stroll with fiancée Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly got engaged in a secret ceremony last December

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in jail as new bail request denied

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to remain in jail as new bail request denied
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied latest bail request because of 'risk of flight or danger'

Justin Timberlake shares hilarious life update after announcing Lyme diagnosis

Justin Timberlake shares hilarious life update after announcing Lyme diagnosis
The 'Cry Me a River' singer announced Lyme diagnosis after he ended the Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Chris Hemsworth plans to ‘embrace death’ after tragic diagnosis

Chris Hemsworth plans to ‘embrace death’ after tragic diagnosis
'Thor' star was diagnosed with a tragic disease three years ago during 'Limitless' series filming

Drake posts Gracie Abrams on Instagram, sparks fans' curiosity

Drake posts Gracie Abrams on Instagram, sparks fans' curiosity
The Canadian rapper has opened up about his personal struggles in a bizarre move involving Gracie Abrams

Olivia Rodrigo shares adorable clicks of full-circle moment with Weezer

Olivia Rodrigo shares adorable clicks of full-circle moment with Weezer
The 'deja vu' singer concluded her Guts world tour after more than 90 shows in 22 countries