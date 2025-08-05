‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ writer breaks silence on photo leaks from film's set

Home / Entertainment

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are reprising their iconic roles from original 2006 film

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been creating buzz on the internet since it started filming last month, and the internet went wild when photos from the set went viral over the weekend.

Now, the screenwriter of the David Frankel’s highly anticipated sequel to the original 2006 film has weighed in on whether viral set pics are spoiling the film.

She continued, “People will stand outside just for a glimpse of these actors and these characters that they love because seeing them in wardrobe has really excited people, especially since it’s a fashion movie.”

“We knew there would be a lot of interest. I personally hadn’t experienced this level of people coming out [to the set], but it’s the world we live in,” the scribe added.

In the first-look images, which are making round on the internet, showed the star-studded cast attending a Met Gala-like event.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt, who are reprising their iconic roles, were seen filming at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

