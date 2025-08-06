Home / Entertainment

‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ season 2 trailer: Jackie’s return cause chaos

Jackie returns to 'complicated' relationship between Alex and Cole in ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ season 2


Netflix has finally released the full trailer of My Life With the Walter Boys season two.

In the viral trailer, which was released on Tuesday, August 5, Grace (Ellie O’Brien) asks Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez)what it’s like being back in Silver.

She asked, “Are you still with Alex? Because everybody’s talking about it,” to which Jackie responded, “It’s complicated.”

Upon her return, Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) told her, "I'm sorry that I made it seem like it was gonna be easy to come back here. But if anybody can do hard things, it's you."

Meanwhile, Cole (Noah LaLonde) has started applying to college. He told his family at the breakfast table, "I'm tired of being a failure. So I've been looking into college applications."

The trailer also showed Jackie and the brothers exchanging longing looks, with a hilarious moment where she mistakes Cole's hay-removing gesture for a kiss.

A per the official description of the show, Katherine "convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family."

In the upcoming season, Jackie will try to make Silver Falls her home again, despite her complicated relationship with Walter brothers, Alex and Cole. 

To note, My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 premieres on August 28.

You Might Like:

Matt Smith set to play villain against Ryan Gosling in new ‘Star Wars’ film

Matt Smith set to play villain against Ryan Gosling in new ‘Star Wars’ film
The 'Crown' star is currently gearing up to star in film 'Caught Stealing' alongside Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz

Tom Holland makes jaw-dropping confession about iconic Zendaya sync battle

Tom Holland makes jaw-dropping confession about iconic Zendaya sync battle
Tom Holland reminisces dancing on Rihanna's hit single 'Umbrella' during sync battle with Zendaya

Kelley Mack, 'The Walking Dead' star passes away at 33

Kelley Mack, 'The Walking Dead' star passes away at 33
The TV actress was best known for her roles in 'The Walking Dead' and Fox's '9-1-1'

Woody Allen bizarre birthday letter compares Jeffrey Epstein to Dracula

Woody Allen bizarre birthday letter compares Jeffrey Epstein to Dracula
The renowned filmmaker lived near Jeffrey Epstein's residence in Manhattan that housed the notorious parties

'Stranger Things' star reflects on 'so emotional' final season production

'Stranger Things' star reflects on 'so emotional' final season production
The '80-set series is coming to an end with cast led by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink

Justin Bieber features Hailey, Jack in touching ‘Yukon’ music video teaser

Justin Bieber features Hailey, Jack in touching ‘Yukon’ music video teaser
Justin Bieber has released heart-melting visuals of new song ‘Yukon’ featuring sweet family moments with Hailey Bieber and Jack

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share intimate dinner with famous friends in NYC
The 'Friends' alum was spotted out in New York City with her boyfriend Jim Curtis amid romance buzz

Ozzy Osbourne's shocking cause of death disclosed after he dies at 76

Ozzy Osbourne's shocking cause of death disclosed after he dies at 76
The Black Sabbath frontman's daughter Aimee submitted the death certificate at a registry in London