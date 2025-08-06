‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ season 2 trailer: Jackie’s return cause chaos

Netflix has finally released the full trailer of My Life With the Walter Boys season two.
In the viral trailer, which was released on Tuesday, August 5, Grace (Ellie O’Brien) asks Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez)what it’s like being back in Silver.
She asked, “Are you still with Alex? Because everybody’s talking about it,” to which Jackie responded, “It’s complicated.”
Upon her return, Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) told her, "I'm sorry that I made it seem like it was gonna be easy to come back here. But if anybody can do hard things, it's you."
Meanwhile, Cole (Noah LaLonde) has started applying to college. He told his family at the breakfast table, "I'm tired of being a failure. So I've been looking into college applications."
The trailer also showed Jackie and the brothers exchanging longing looks, with a hilarious moment where she mistakes Cole's hay-removing gesture for a kiss.
A per the official description of the show, Katherine "convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family."
In the upcoming season, Jackie will try to make Silver Falls her home again, despite her complicated relationship with Walter brothers, Alex and Cole.
To note, My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 premieres on August 28.