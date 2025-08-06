Home / Entertainment

Anne Hathaway cozies up to new love interest on ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ set

Anne Hathaway is reprising her iconic role as Andy Sachs in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 film


Anne Hathaway’s new love interest for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been seen for the first time.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old actress was spotted filming a romantic scene for the highly anticipated sequel to the original 2006 in New York City.

Hathaway, who is reprising her role as Andy Sachs in the film, was seen cozying up with her new co-star Patrick Brammall in a lighthearted date night scene in the streets of Brooklyn.

The Idea of you star was appeared dressed to the nines for the scene as she rocked a sleeveless blue dress, made of a shimmering material.

She elevated her glittery ensemble with a pair of open-toed, blue pumps and carried a small silver purse in her hand.

Meanwhile, Brammall looked dapper in a dark navy suit which he complemented with a light blue button up underneath and a pair of black dress shoes. 

The on-screen couple strolled through the crowded streets of Brooklyn while at one-point he was even spotted twirling her around in circles. 

In the first film, Adrian Grenier had played her character's boyfriend Nate, however he is not returning for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

