Tom Holland shares hilarious truth behind his lip sync battle fishnets

Tom Holland surprised fans by revealing that the fishnets he wore during his Lip Sync Battle performance actually belonged to his granny.
While conversing in a cooking segment with Gordon Ramsay, the Spider-Man star made a confession about his famous performance on the show, to the tune of Rihanna's Umbrella.
Holland was asked about his costume: "Were they mum's fishnets?" he responded, "They were my granny's, actually."
He recalled the viral Lip Sync Battle moment with fiancée Zendaya, whom he was starring with in Spider-Man: Homecoming at the time.
“It’s so funny, Zendaya and I, we were chatting at the time about what we were gonna do, and we had agreed that we would take it easy,” he said.
The Uncharted star added, “That was the agreement, that it was like, ‘I’m not gonna do anything crazy, you’re not gonna do anything crazy, we’re just gonna keep it nice and easy breezy.'”
He also opened up about the idea to surprise the audience with Umbrella as an unexpected twist.
“When I was working with the creative team coming up with the ideas, they kind of pitched this ‘Umbrella’ thing, and as we were rehearsing, it got crazier and crazier,” he explained.
Holland shared, “And then the rain machine came in. And then I was like, ‘Fuck it, I wanna wear fishnets and do this, and I want a wig and a quick-change.'”
Notably, his confession came after he returned to the suit as Spider-Man for Marvel's upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The film is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.