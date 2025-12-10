Entertainment
Miley Cyrus' song 'Dream As One' from 'Avatar: Fire And Ash' nominated for Golden Globe nomination on Monday

Miley Cyrus is stepping into what she calls “a new era,” reflecting on her Golden Globe nomination with a message of gratitude, renewal, and personal transformation.

Taking to Instagram, the Flowers singer — newly engaged to Maxx Morando — shared an emotional note after achieving the milestone as her song Dream As One from Avatar: Fire And Ash nominated for Golden Globe nomination on Monday.

Sharing a snippet of Avatar: Fire And Ash, Cyrus penned the caption noting, “It’s been one beautiful moment after the next lately… so much to celebrate, including our Golden Globe nomination for Dream As One from Avatar: Fire And Ash. It’s been a fantasy come to life being a part of the Avatar adventure.”

She continued, “Feeling grateful for the fire of fate that rebuilt what I wanted in deeper alignment with the needs of my soul.”

Explaining her song, the Wrecking Ball singer stated, “This song has become a symbol of transformation, power, and the entering of a new era for anyone who’s ever risen from their own ashes. When we dream as one, we create a new reality. I love you.”


To note, Dream As One is the lead single from the soundtrack for the upcoming film Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameron's Avatar film series, which is set for release on December 19, 2025

