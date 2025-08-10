Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2

Netflix has set the internet ablaze by releasing the most-awaited trailer of One Piece season two.
On Saturday night, August 9, the streaming platform shared the first look of the most successful live-action anime adaptation.
Iñaki Godoy stars as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji in the show.
In the viral trailer, Luffy and the Straw Hats entered the Grand Line after all of the trouble they stirred up in the East Blue in the first season.
The duo will explore weird islands, fight strong enemies, and try to find the world's greatest treasure in the second season.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Netflix released the official trailer on YouTube, fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.
A fan commented, “The trailer definitely makes everything look bigger. You can see the difference with season 1 and that's how it has to be, after all, they are about to enter the grand line.”
Another one wrote, “I had only one gripe with the last season and that was about color grading. The scenes were missing the sunny bright one piece look, but they have fixed it in this one.”
“As a one piece fan who is caught up with the anime, this makes me proud and excited for this season,” a third fan noted.
One Piece season 2 does not have a premiere date, but it is slated to return in 2026 on Netflix.