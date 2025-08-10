Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a special connection to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new NFL season

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift


Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is finally back to the game!

On Saturday, August 8, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end returned from a whirlwind offseason to kick off the anticipated 13th season in the NFL, opening the preseason with a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.

In addition to marking another milestone in his career, Kelce’s 13th NFL season also holds a special connection to his ladylove, Taylor Swift.

The Eras Tour hitmaker considers 13 to be her lucky number, with her birthday falling on December 13th and numerous instances of the number appearing in her song lyrics, music videos, and more.

During an interview with MTV in 2009, the Blank Space singer shared the reason behind 13 being her lucky number.

"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter,” she revealed.

The Cruel Summer songstress added: "Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing."

She also used to paint number “13” on her hand before hitting the stage during her Fearless tour in 2009 and 2010.

"The significance of the number 13 on my hand ... I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons. It’s really weird,” Swift added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since mid-2023.

You Might Like:

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience
'One Tree Hill' star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost '50 percent' of the blood

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming
Chris Pratt will reprise his role of James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List’

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2
Luffy and the Straw Hats finally enter the Grand Line in the second season of ‘One Piece’

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal
The Oscars-winning actress Emma Thompson opens up on how U.S. President Donald Trump asked her out

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’
Machine Gun Kelly went to rehabilitation center to become a better father to his kids

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce
Halle Berry and David Justice called it quits in 1997 after four years of marriage

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint teams up with Ed Sheeran for ‘A Little More’ music video, nearly after 15 years

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on backlash over son’s no life vest photo

Kourtney Kardashian breaks silence on backlash over son’s no life vest photo
Kourtney Kardashian sparked criticism after sharing a photo with her toddler Rocky without a life vest

Selena Gomez plans to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by re-recording her songs

Selena Gomez plans to follow Taylor Swift’s lead by re-recording her songs
Selena Gomez to re-record her old iconic songs as she seemingly follows Taylor Swift’s strategy

Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack

Justin Bieber melts internet with swoon-worthy peeks of his time with Jack
Hailey and Justin Bieber’s only child, son Jack Blues Bieber, is going to turn 1 this month

Victoria Beckham hypes Cruz after David Beckham’s olive branch to Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham hypes Cruz after David Beckham’s olive branch to Brooklyn
David Beckham recently extended a subtle peace gesture to estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham

Dua Lipa soaks up sun and ‘vitamin sea’ in white after hit Sunny Hill Festival

Dua Lipa soaks up sun and ‘vitamin sea’ in white after hit Sunny Hill Festival
The Sunny Hill Festival hitmaker turns up the heat in a sizzling white ensemble during beach outing