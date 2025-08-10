Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is finally back to the game!
On Saturday, August 8, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end returned from a whirlwind offseason to kick off the anticipated 13th season in the NFL, opening the preseason with a game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona.
In addition to marking another milestone in his career, Kelce’s 13th NFL season also holds a special connection to his ladylove, Taylor Swift.
The Eras Tour hitmaker considers 13 to be her lucky number, with her birthday falling on December 13th and numerous instances of the number appearing in her song lyrics, music videos, and more.
During an interview with MTV in 2009, the Blank Space singer shared the reason behind 13 being her lucky number.
"I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter,” she revealed.
The Cruel Summer songstress added: "Basically whenever a 13 comes up in my life, it’s a good thing."
She also used to paint number “13” on her hand before hitting the stage during her Fearless tour in 2009 and 2010.
"The significance of the number 13 on my hand ... I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons. It’s really weird,” Swift added.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since mid-2023.