Kim Kardashian tears up in ex Kanye West’s new documentary trailer

Kanye West has featured his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his documentary, In Whose Name?, trailer.
On Wednesday, August 13, Ye released a trailer of his upcoming documentary, which also featured a a conversation between him and his former wife.
The almost one minute long trailer started with the American rapper, 48, walking around a circle made up of Yeezy sneakers.
While walking around his shoe collection, Kanye can be heard saying, ''I’m off my meds for five months now.”
Next scene featured the Graduation singer closing a door marked with Kim’s name on it.
The SKIMS founder sobbed while telling Kanye, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”
Their eldest daughter, North, 11, was also featured in the documentary trailer.
At one point Kanye noted, "I'd rather be dead than to be on medication. Either they destroy me or I destroy it. They're killing our ability to think outside of the box. You know the best thing about being an artist and bipolar? Anything you do and say is an art piece."
The upcoming documentary will feature clips shot over six years by director Nico Ballesteros, according to Deadline.
To note, In Whose Name? is set to be released on September, 19.