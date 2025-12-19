Taylor Swift dishes on her sweet ‘similarities’ with fiancé Travis Kelce

Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift shares heartwarming side of Travis Kelce in 'The Eras Tour: The End of an Era' docuseries

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has opened up about her relationship dynamic with fiancé Travis Kelce, revealing how similar they are.

On Friday, December 19, the Grammy winner released the third and fourth episodes of her super hit docuseries, The Eras Tour: The End of an Era, on Disney+.

In the latest episode, she revealed, “Relationships on tour has always been something I've really struggled with because it always felt like the tour was taking away from the relationship. Somehow I was not able to do both and feel like I was nurturing both at the same time, even though I would try.”

Taylor added, "Somehow there's been this dynamic shift with Travis because it's shocking how many similarities we have towards are jobs and how we view them and how we view each other. We both have jobs where we go out in NFL stadiums and we entertain people for three and a half hours.”

The Lover singer said that her fiancé’s work involved considerably more violence than hers, but he wasn't in heels. She added that it was their passion, and they had been chasing it since they were little kids.

To note, Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, via joint Instagram post.

