Sydney Sweeney praises decision to end 'The Housemaid' with Taylor Swift's song

The 'Euphoria' star stated that the decision to conclude the psychological thriller was 'the perfect match'

The new thriller The Housemaid ended with Taylor Swift’s 2017 hit “I Did Something Bad” from her Reputation album playing over the end credits.

In an interview with People, the Euphoria star stated that the decision to conclude the psychological thriller was “the perfect match.”

Her co-star Amanda Seyfried added, “We saw it before it was fully confirmed… when it came on, we screamed like little girls. That’s the excitement of what Taylor Swift’s songs can bring.”

Sydney agreed with Amanda saying, Taylor’s music “brings every generation together,” and she even brought her cousin to Swift’s Eras Tour.

Director Paul Feig stated the song was ideal because it’s “the ultimate kind of empowerment song.”

The film, based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, features Kelly Clarkson and Lana Del Rey tracks. Both Amanda and Sydney described filming as a therapeutic experience, embracing their character’s anger.

The 28-year-old stated, “I love seeing movies that have just fully embraced female rage.”

“Yeah, because we have it too,” Amanda added.

Feig stated that the two stars shared a great bond, and their performances brought extra depth that even surprised him while filming.

he Housemaid is currently streaming in theaters.

