Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears during final show of 2025

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional during his last show of 2025, thanking fans for supporting him through a crazy year.
He mentioned it was a "strange" and "hard" year, with personal and professional challenges, including the ongoing feud with Donald Trump.
During the last episode of the year, Jimmy said, “This has been a strange year. It’s been a hard year. We’ve had some lows, we’ve had some highs. For me, maybe more than any year of my life. I’m crying already, I’m sorry.”
The host added, “When I hear from people who tell me that they watch our show, and the shows that my friends and colleagues do on the other channels, and that it makes them feel less crazy, it makes me feel less crazy too.”
He also reflected on the time when ABC pulled his show off air after Nexstar and Sinclair, two big TV station outlets, blasted a monologue where he discussed Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter.
Jimmy continued, “What we need at a time like this, besides common sense when it comes to guns and mental health care, is compassion and leadership. We did not get that from our president, because he has none of it to give. Instead, we got a fool rambling about nonsense.”
To note, he became the host of his own late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on January 26, 2003.