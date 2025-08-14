Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift gives major update about 'moving in' on Travis Kelce podcast

The 'Lover' singer has been at the center of growing speculation for months about moving in with Travis Kelce


Since past many months, speculations have been mounting over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce moving in together, but apparently the NFL star is not the one she’s living with.

On Wednesday, August 13, the Lover singer appeared on her boyfriend and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast where Taylor revealed that she has temporarily moved in with her dad Scott Swift.

The crucial decision has been taken in wake of her father’s health as he underwent the "really intense" quintuple bypass surgery this summer.

While speaking, the Midnight Rain hitmaker shared that Scott had insisted she was “busy” and didn’t need to come for the surgery.

However, Taylor immediately joined her family at the hospital and later moved in with him for the summer as he recovered.

"He said something about like when a cat is injured, it curls up around a tree and heals itself. I was like, 'Dad, cats don't have quintuple bypass,'" Taylor recalled.

Meanwhile, Kelce chimed in, "He tried to relate, he tried.”

"He wakes up from surgery, and it's my mom, my brother, and me and his best friend. He did like a comedy act, a comedy set for 15 minutes. He was the funniest he's ever been, and he's usually really funny,” Swift further shared.

On July 16, TMZ reported that Taylor Swift’s father underwent quintuple bypass surgery over a month ago.

