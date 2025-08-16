Home / Entertainment

Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' alum, breathes his last at 79

'The Bay' star, Tristan Rogers, died after fighting lung cancer, leaving fans shocked

Tristan Rogers, General Hospital alum, breathes his last at 79
Tristan Rogers, 'General Hospital' alum, breathes his last at 79

Tristan Rogers, popular for playing his iconic 45-year portrayal of super spy ‘Robert Scorpio’ on ABC’s General Hospital, passed away at the age of 79.

Roger’s death was confirmed by his manager, Meryl Soodak, who informed ABC7 that The Bay alum died on Friday, August 15, after fighting lung cancer, leaving fans shocked.

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini stated, "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing."

Valentini continued, "Tristan has captivated our fans for more than 50 years, and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace."

Rogers’ death has left his General Hospital co-stars, particularly his co-star and on-screen love interest, Emma Samms in extreme shock and heartbroken.

The British actress has also paid an emotional tribute to Rogers.

Roger is left behind his partner, two children and a grandchild.

