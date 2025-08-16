Home / Entertainment

Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber set BFF goals in adorable video from big event

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber attended ‘bestie’ Bella Hadid’s Orebella event


Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber stole the spotlight during a friends’ reunion at Orebella event.

A few days ago, the Vogue supermodel hosted a garden party of her perfume brand.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner also graced the event along with Justin Bieber’s wife.

Following the successful garden party, Bella posted a sweet clip with her “bestie” Hailey, trying a fragrance from her perfume brand.

She captioned the post, “Besties that shake, spray & smell so good together @haileybieber. New ETERNAL ROOTS is here. Woody, fruity, earthy, sweet - and guaranteed to turn heads. Shop now only at Orebella.com.”

Gigi Hadid’s sister also dropped a carousel of images from the party on Orebella’s page, featuring her close friends and influencers.

She wrote, “A sunlit garden party celebrating ETERNAL ROOTS - lychee martini fountain flowing, a grazing table of treats inspired by the key fragrance notes, and our signature ETERNAL ROOTS tree. A sweet and grounding celebration wrapped in the magic of our newest scent.”

For the party event, Kylie and Kendall twinned in black dresses. Meanwhile, Hailey opted for a dazzling black dress adorned with white dots.

For those unversed, Bella Hadid launched her fragrance brand in May 2024.

