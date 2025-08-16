Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber set BFF goals in adorable video from big event

Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber stole the spotlight during a friends’ reunion at Orebella event.
A few days ago, the Vogue supermodel hosted a garden party of her perfume brand.
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner also graced the event along with Justin Bieber’s wife.
Following the successful garden party, Bella posted a sweet clip with her “bestie” Hailey, trying a fragrance from her perfume brand.
She captioned the post, “Besties that shake, spray & smell so good together @haileybieber. New ETERNAL ROOTS is here. Woody, fruity, earthy, sweet - and guaranteed to turn heads. Shop now only at Orebella.com.”
Gigi Hadid’s sister also dropped a carousel of images from the party on Orebella’s page, featuring her close friends and influencers.
She wrote, “A sunlit garden party celebrating ETERNAL ROOTS - lychee martini fountain flowing, a grazing table of treats inspired by the key fragrance notes, and our signature ETERNAL ROOTS tree. A sweet and grounding celebration wrapped in the magic of our newest scent.”
For the party event, Kylie and Kendall twinned in black dresses. Meanwhile, Hailey opted for a dazzling black dress adorned with white dots.
For those unversed, Bella Hadid launched her fragrance brand in May 2024.