Olivia Rodrigo, Conan Gray confess to becoming ‘bad advice’ buddies

Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray admitted becoming “bad advice” buddies after their musical mishaps.
During a chat with Interview magazine, the BFF duo opened up about how they nearly missed releasing hit singles by listening to each other’s bad advices.
The Grammy winner, 22, confessed, “We notoriously give each other bad advice sometimes about samples. On Superache, you played me 'Memories,' which turned out to be the biggest hit on the album.”
Olivia added, "Everyone loved it. And I remember hearing it for the first time being like, 'I just think you have better songs.'"
When the pop icon was going to release Guts, her pal Canon, 26, suggested to remove the Vampire track from the alum.
"When I played you Guts, I played you 'Vampire' and I was like, 'Isn’t this good?' And he’s like, 'Not for a first single,” she added.
Olivia and Canon met due to their connection with producer, Dan Nigro. The duo bonded over their love for Taylor Swift’s singles.
While concluding the conversation, the American singer noted, “We’re notoriously wrong about each other’s songs. We’re just too close to it and can’t see the forest of the trees.”
On the work front, Olivia concluded her GUTS World Tour last week.