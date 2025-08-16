Home / Entertainment

Nick Jonas celebrates 'soulmates' mom, dad on 40th wedding anniversary

The 'Camp Rock' alum observed an eventful day in New York as he marked a special occasion surrounded by family

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra commemorate Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr's 40 years of love and togetherness with a lavish celebration.

On Friday, August 15, the Jonas fam marked the special occasion in New York with family and friends as Nick shared a carousel of adorable clicks on his Instagram account.

For the event, the Sucker crooner looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while the Heads of State actress slipped into a stunning green dress with her hair tied up in a bun.

In the first click, Priyanka and Nick were seen posing with Denise and Kevin, showcasing their close bond with each other.

While the next slide was of the loved-up couple posing for a romantic snap together.


The social media post was captioned, noting, "Celebrating 40 years of love and life shared between my two biggest inspirations @mamadjonas and @papakjonas. Proof that soulmates exist."

Furthermore, Friday was a bit more special for the family, as Nick's brother and bandmate, Joe Jonas, also marked his 36th birthday, which the Camp Rock alum celebrated on his Instagram Story.

The Jonas brother seemingly threw a fun birthday bash for Joe while on the road as Nick shared a snap of some Polaroids with the overlay text reading, "Happy birthday brother Love you so much @joejonas."

Picture Credit: Joe Jonas/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Joe Jonas/ Instagram

Notably, the brothers are currently on their tour, Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown, which consists of 52 shows and will be concluded on November 14, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

