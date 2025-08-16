Kylie Jenner ‘works’ on relationship after Timothée Chalamet birthday snub

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are “working” on their relationship after the actor snubbed his girlfriend on her birthday.
Earlier this week, the Wonka star, 29, brutally snubbed the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s 28th birthday celebration and ignited breakup speculations.
A source told PEOPLE that the lovebirds are working on their long-distance relationship.
The insider shared, “They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too. She visited him in July."
"But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in LA. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime,” the tipster added.
Kylie has been busy with her makeup brand, meanwhile Timothée was shooting his upcoming project in Budapest.
They continued, “They're making it work though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.”
As per the reports, Timothée will remain busy shooting the upcoming movie. The American actor is set to travel to Jordan and Abu Dhabi for the next leg of filming.
To note, the couple have been romantically linked since April 2023.