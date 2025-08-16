Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa parties with close pals till ‘6am’ ahead of 30th birthday

Dua Lipa lit up the dance floor with her incredible dance moves ahead of milestone birthday


Dua Lipa has been partying with her friends until she celebrates 30th birthday.

The Don't Start Now hitmaker posted a photo dump of her “bestest of bestfriends” as they all party till 6am.

On Friday, August 15, the pop icon dropped a carousel of images on Instagram to share her happiness with fans.

Dua revealed that lately she has been enjoying bathing in sun and diving in sea during break from work.

The Levitating crooner also shared that she saw meteor shower with close pals.

Her post was accompanied by a sweet message, which read, “so far - so good - sun, sea, the bestest of bestfriends, dancing til 6am, long long dinners, flamenco.”

Dua further added, “BIG HUGS and a METEOR SHOWER!!!!!!! feeling v lucky n loved.”

She has been enjoying her time off from tour in an island with friends and fiancé Callum Turner.

Following her delightful post, fans rushed to the comment section to wish her early birthday.

A fan wished, “Happy early birthday, Dua!! You deserve an epic celebration"

Another wrote, “Love seeing you have so much fun with your friends! Birthday queen"

“You go girl! Dancing till 6am? That's a birthday to remember,” a third noted.

Lately, Dua Lipa has been posting about cutting a birthday cake almost every day until she actually turns 30-year old on August 22.

