Taylor Swift to perform at 2026 Halftime show? Fans find easter eggs

Taylor Swift might be gearing up for her Super Bowl halftime show debut alongside the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
According to the Red crooner's fanbase – who are known for their investigating skills – Taylor has seemingly dropped several cryptic remarks, hinting at her performance during her Wednesday, August 13, appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.
The first comment that caught the attention of Swifties was her love for baking, as she joked, "I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now," which fans have linked to the upcoming 60th Super Bowl in 2026.
Taylor went more into the details of her favourite pastime, as she discussed sourdough bread for a notable amount of time, a potential hint about the San Francisco 49ers mascot, Sourdough Sam. The Super Bowl is set to take place at the 49ers' home ground at Levi's Stadium.
During the podcast, the Mastermind singer also thanked Travis's brother and co-host Jason Kelce for "screaming for 47 seconds." Notably, her 47th stop on the Eras Tour was at Levi's Stadium.
Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor admitted that she finds giving Easter eggs and using numbers in them quite fun.
Taylor Swift also unveiled the artwork of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl and its tracklist on the podcast. The highly anticipated album is set to release on October 3, 2025.