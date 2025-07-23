Venus Williams becomes 2nd oldest woman to win tennis match at DC Open

Venus Williams became the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match after Martina Navratilova in professional tennis.
On Tuesday night, the American player defeated Peyton Stearns, who is 22 years younger than her, by a 6-3, 6-4 score at the DC Open.
As per Associated Press, Venus said after winning the match, “It’s just nice to be able to play. Where I am at this year is so much different where I was at last year. It’s night and day, being able to be here and prepare for the tournament as opposed to preparing for surgery a year ago.”
She also took a hilarious dig at her younger sister Serena Williams, “I think, from the first point, I could see that we were going to be a good team. We just should have started playing earlier, years ago, right? I think Serena was just in the way.”
Earlier this month, the tennis icon underwent a surgery to remove fibroids from her uterus, a condition she said had affected her career and life for years.
Venus has won seven grand slam singles titles and 14 in doubles alongside youngster sister Serena, as well as two mixed doubles titles in 1998.