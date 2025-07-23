Venus Williams becomes 2nd oldest woman to win tennis match at DC Open

Venus Williams becomes 2nd oldest woman to win tennis match at DC Open
Venus Williams becomes 2nd oldest woman to win tennis match at DC Open

Venus Williams became the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match after Martina Navratilova in professional tennis.

On Tuesday night, the American player defeated Peyton Stearns, who is 22 years younger than her, by a 6-3, 6-4 score at the DC Open.

As per Associated Press, Venus said after winning the match, “It’s just nice to be able to play. Where I am at this year is so much different where I was at last year. It’s night and day, being able to be here and prepare for the tournament as opposed to preparing for surgery a year ago.”

She also took a hilarious dig at her younger sister Serena Williams, “I think, from the first point, I could see that we were going to be a good team. We just should have started playing earlier, years ago, right? I think Serena was just in the way.”

Earlier this month, the tennis icon underwent a surgery to remove fibroids from her uterus, a condition she said had affected her career and life for years.

Venus has won seven grand slam singles titles and 14 in doubles alongside youngster sister Serena, as well as two mixed doubles titles in 1998.

Related
Read more : Sports

Joey Jones, beloved Liverpool and Wrexham hero passes away at 70

Joey Jones, beloved Liverpool and Wrexham hero passes away at 70
Wrexham football club has decided to pay tribute to Jones by creating a statue of him

Anton Stach signs four-year deal with Leeds United from Hoffenheim

Anton Stach signs four-year deal with Leeds United from Hoffenheim
Anton Stach is known as a box-to-box midfielder with strong defensive abilities

Tom Brady makes candid confession about his toughest NFL rival

Tom Brady makes candid confession about his toughest NFL rival
After retiring from the NFL, Tom Brady is now involved in several major business ventures

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cruising through Lisbon in ultra-rare Bugatti: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted cruising through Lisbon in ultra-rare Bugatti: Watch
Ronaldo is currently on a break after a busy football season, which ended with Portugal winning the Nations League

Rich Hill to become MLB's oldest active player after joining Kansas City Royals

Rich Hill to become MLB's oldest active player after joining Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have called up Rich Hill ahead of their series against the Chicago Cubs

Liam Dawson makes Test comeback after 8 years for crucial India clash

Liam Dawson makes Test comeback after 8 years for crucial India clash
Liam Dawson is taking the place of Shoaib Bashir, another spin bowler who got a broken finger during England's recent

Shilton’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey set for auction nearly 40 years after iconic match

Shilton’s ‘Hand of God’ jersey set for auction nearly 40 years after iconic match
The moment, known as 'Hand of God' is one of the most well-known events in the World Cup history

Marcus Rashford ready for new chapter as Barcelona loan confirmed

Marcus Rashford ready for new chapter as Barcelona loan confirmed
Marcus Rashford will undergo a medical examination with Barcelona in the next few days