Roger Federer turns heads at Laver Cup with rare Rolex Daytona watch

One of the world most famous tennis star Roger Federer turned heads at the Laver Cup in San Francisco this week with his sharp tuxedo and sunglasses.
But what grabbed even more attention than his looks was his special Rolex Daytona watch, crafted from white gold, set with blue sapphires and featuring black obsidian dial.
Federer, being an official ambassador for Rolex, gets access to some of the rarest and most exclusive watches that the public usually cannot buy.
The watch in question, the reference 126599TSA, is one of those secret models not advertised by Rolex and information about it only surfaces when an important client receives one.
Essentially, it’s a 40mm white gold Daytona with the brand’s signature features like screw-down pushers and Oyster bracelet but with unique luxury enhancements that make it extra special.
The dial is made of silver obsidian, a rare volcanic glass that shines like polished glass and changes color between grey, black and silver when viewed under different lighting.
The watch has hour markers made of blue sapphires and matching blue details on the chronograph dials.
Inside, it runs on Rolex’s automatic 4131 movement, which can keep working for up to 72 hours without being wound.
The look is completed with Rolex’s signature Oyster bracelet, crafted in white gold.
These watches are very hard to make because perfectly matching gems and shaping obsidian is difficult, so each watch ends up being unique and extremely special.