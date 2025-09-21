Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants more' wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo's double strike helps Al Nassr to thrash Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League clash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo wants more wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants more' wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Portuguese attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix scored braces as Al Nassr thrashed Al Riyadh 5-1 in a Saudi Pro League clash at Al -Awwal Park.

According to Sports Star, Al Nassr was barely troubled by its opponent as it dominated possession and attacking metrics to make it three wins in three to start the 2025-26 league season.

Felix opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the sixth minute of the game, after he poked in a Kingsley Coman cross from the left wing.

Coman doubled the lead in the 30th minute when he cashed in on a defensive lapse from the Riyadh defence and slotted in from a one-one-one situation.

Felix completed his brace in the second half with a close-range volleyed finish, while Ronaldo got his second with a tap-in, created by Coman.

Senegal’s Mamadou Sylla secured a consolation goal for Al Riyadh with a diving header inside the six-yard box early in the second half.

Al Nassr is atop the Saudi League standings, ahead of second-placed Al-Ittihad on goal difference.

You Might Like:

Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47

Former Liverpool, Chelsea manager Matt Beard passes away at 47
Liverpool ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ on sudden passing of former women teams’ manager

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi to extend Inter Miami stay beyond 2026 World Cup?
Inter Miami boss drops major hint on Lionel Messi's future ahead of contract expiry

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal reunion on court? Agent reveals exciting update
Roger Federer's agent drops massive hint on Rafael Nadal collaboration on the tennis court

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar

GTA 6 aims for groundbreaking release on May 26, 2026, says Rockstar
The recent teaser of GTA 6 revealed dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia; however, other details remain under wraps

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him

Ruben Amorim rules out change, claims 'not even Pope' could convince him
Manchester United hit with worst win record in 80 years under Ruben Amorim's leadership

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo defends Joao Felix after critics mock Al-Nassr move
Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1

Carlos Alcaraz shines in doubles as Team Europe dominates Laver Cup day 1
Carlos Alcaraz recently became world number one again after winning the US Open

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi may be replaced by rising star, Guardiola hints

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi may be replaced by rising star, Guardiola hints
Pep Guardiola considers a certain player as a genuine contender who could challenge both Ronaldo and Messi

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup final with victory over Svitolina

Jasmine Paolini leads Italy to Billie Jean King Cup final with victory over Svitolina
Italy's win made them the first team since the Czech Republic to reach three consecutive finals in major tennis competition

Battlefield 6 battle royale mode footage leaked ahead of release

Battlefield 6 battle royale mode footage leaked ahead of release
Battlefield 6 is slated to release on October 10, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Lando Norris opens up about crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice

Lando Norris opens up about crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Lando Norris admitted that the crash during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice was a major blow

Lionel Messi’s Argentina lose top spot in FIFA rankings

Lionel Messi’s Argentina lose top spot in FIFA rankings
Lionel Messi's long-term rival Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal moved up to fifth in the rankings