Cristiano Ronaldo 'wants more' wins after beating Al Riyadh in Saudi Pro League

Portuguese attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix scored braces as Al Nassr thrashed Al Riyadh 5-1 in a Saudi Pro League clash at Al -Awwal Park.
According to Sports Star, Al Nassr was barely troubled by its opponent as it dominated possession and attacking metrics to make it three wins in three to start the 2025-26 league season.
Felix opened the scoring for Al Nassr in the sixth minute of the game, after he poked in a Kingsley Coman cross from the left wing.
Coman doubled the lead in the 30th minute when he cashed in on a defensive lapse from the Riyadh defence and slotted in from a one-one-one situation.
Felix completed his brace in the second half with a close-range volleyed finish, while Ronaldo got his second with a tap-in, created by Coman.
Senegal’s Mamadou Sylla secured a consolation goal for Al Riyadh with a diving header inside the six-yard box early in the second half.
Al Nassr is atop the Saudi League standings, ahead of second-placed Al-Ittihad on goal difference.