Taylor Fritz stuns Carlos Alcaraz for first time in straight sets at Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz enjoyed a stellar night in San Francisco at the Laver Cup. The American faced world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and earned a 6-3, 6-2 victory in an hour and 11 minutes.
According to Tennis World, The Californian had the upper hand on serve and return against the US Open champion, providing another victory for Team World, who made a complete turnaround on the second day.
Fritz defended both break points in the first game of the match and never looked back, serving well and keeping the pressure on the world's best player. The American took 44% of the return points and turned them into three breaks.
The American denied those two break points in the first game of the match and held after the Spaniard's wayward forehand. Alcaraz held after an ace in game two before facing issues at 1-2.
Taylor created break points and claimed an entertaining point with a forced error to secure an early break and move 3-1 in front. Fritz cemented the break with a service winner in game five.
He closed the seventh game with a forehand crosscourt winner and served for the set at 5-3.
Carlos extended the game with a volley winner before Taylor drew the rival's mistake on a set point, wrapping up the opener 6-3 in 37 minutes.
World no. 1 missed a routine volley in the seventh game and faced a break point. Fritz passed Alcaraz at the net, providing a break and extending the lead. Taylor served for the win at 5-2 and landed a volley winner on a match point to seal the deal in style.