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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Doja Cat reveals years of therapy and ongoing battle With BPD

The Agora Hills musician disclosed that she's been diagnosed with BPD

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Doja Cat reveals years of therapy and ongoing battle With BPD
Doja Cat reveals years of therapy and ongoing battle With BPD

Doja Cat opened up about her mental health, revealing she’s been “struggling” with borderline personality disorder.

In her TikTok video on Friday, March 13, the Agora Hills musician disclosed that she's been diagnosed with BPD — borderline personality disorder.

Doja Cat spoke about her diagnosis while defending Chappell Roan, who recently faced criticism after being filmed asking paparazzi to leave her alone.

"I've learned from a very young age to pretend that I like stuff, to pretend that I'm happy, to pretend that I don't like stuff that I do, to appear like everything is okay," said Doja Cat.

She added, "I'll get it done. And it caught up with me, and I think it always does for people. I'm now struggling with BPD."

Doja Cat revealed that she's been "struggling" with BPD for "probably forever" and that it's been "agonizing."

"I've been in therapy for years now, and I am so relieved and so proud of myself. I've made it so far, and I still make mistakes," she said, sharing that it is a process of "treatment and healing."

As per Mayo Clinic, borderline personality disorder is a condition that "affects the way people feel about themselves and others, making it hard to function in everyday life."

"It includes a pattern of unstable, intense relationships, as well as impulsiveness and an unhealthy way of seeing themselves," the description continued.

It said, "Impulsiveness involves having extreme emotions and acting or doing things without thinking about them first."

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