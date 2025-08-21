Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final

Italian doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori completed their "mission" by beating singles stars Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to win the controversially revamped US Open mixed event.
Errani and Vavassori, whose place in the new-look tournament was initially under threat, defended their crown with a thrilling 6-3 5-7 10-6 victory secured at almost midnight in New York.
The pair walked away with the increased prize pot of $1m (£740,000) designed to attract superstars like Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic - five times more than the $200,000 (£148,000) they won last year.
Enticing the singles players meant Errani and Vavassori were the only recognised doubles pairing in the 16-team draw.
"This is for all the doubles players who couldn't play this tournament," said Errani.
Vavassori added: "We have been on a mission."
The Italians showed their joy at winning another Grand Slam title - and proving a point to tournament organisers - by Vavassori hoisting Errani into the air.
Britain's Jack Draper, playing alongside home favourite Jessica Pegula, lost to Swiatek and Ruud in the semi-finals earlier on Wednesday.