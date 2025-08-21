Home / Sports

Errani, Vavassori defend US Open mixed doubles title in thrilling final

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori beat Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek in the US Open mixed doubles final

Italian doubles specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori completed their "mission" by beating singles stars Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to win the controversially revamped US Open mixed event.

Errani and Vavassori, whose place in the new-look tournament was initially under threat, defended their crown with a thrilling 6-3 5-7 10-6 victory secured at almost midnight in New York.

The pair walked away with the increased prize pot of $1m (£740,000) designed to attract superstars like Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic - five times more than the $200,000 (£148,000) they won last year.

Enticing the singles players meant Errani and Vavassori were the only recognised doubles pairing in the 16-team draw.

"This is for all the doubles players who couldn't play this tournament," said Errani.

Vavassori added: "We have been on a mission."

The Italians showed their joy at winning another Grand Slam title - and proving a point to tournament organisers - by Vavassori hoisting Errani into the air.

Britain's Jack Draper, playing alongside home favourite Jessica Pegula, lost to Swiatek and Ruud in the semi-finals earlier on Wednesday.

Jake Paul all set to take on WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition fight

Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper beat Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu in US Open doubles

Lando Norris ranks second in the 2025 driver's championship standings behind teammate Oscar Piastri

Karim Benzema is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker and captains Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

Wesley Fofana has played 34 games for Chelsea over just more than three season

Alexander Isak skipped PFA Awards 2025 amid the transfer saga with Newcastle United

MrBeast had hosted a show with Cristiano Ronaldo during his visit to Saudi Arabia

The former middleweight boxing champion was beaten by Jake Paul in June in the 10-round fight at Honda Center

Neymar Jr.'s childhood club Santos suffers one of its worst defeats to Vasco da Gama

Jannik Sinner takes tearful retirement from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen backs team despite not winning any titles this season

Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini in the finals to clinch her first-ever Cincinnati Open trophy