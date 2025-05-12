Sci-Tech

Google updates iconic 'G’ logo for first time in a decade

New icon is already in use by Google Search app for iOS users

  • by Web Desk
  • May 12, 2025
Google has officially announced an update to its iconic “G” icon after nearly 10 years.

Alphabet-owned Google revealed on Monday, May 12, 2025, that it is now updating the icon so that there are no longer four solid colour sections.

To note, red bleeds into yellow, yellow into green, and green into blue.

It will look more vibrant and colourful, and this modernisation feels inline with the Gemini gradient, while AI Mode in Search uses something similar for a shortcut.

To note, earlier on September 1, 2015, Google significantly updated its logo (‘Google’) to a modern typeface called Product Sans.

As part of that, the “G” icon changed from the lowercase white “g” on a blue background to a circular design.

Old logo (left) and new logo (right). Source: Google
Old logo (left) and new logo (right). Source: Google

Currently, the new icon is already in use by the Google Search app for iOS.

However, Android users are expected to view this new icon soon. 

It’s a subtle change that you might not immediately notice, especially if the main place you see it is on your home screen.

It does not appear that Google is refreshing its main six-letter logo today, while it’s unclear whether any other product logos are changing.

To note, some of the company’s four-colour logos, like Chrome or Maps, could pretty easily start bleeding in their sections.

