Raye abruptly halts All Points East show after fan collapses in crowd

Raye has been forced to bring her concert to an abrupt halt after a fan collapsed in the crowd.
On Saturday, August 23, the 27-year-old singer was performing at All Points East Festival, which took place at Victoria Park, London.
During the show, Raye was speaking to the crowd in between her set when a fan collapsed in the packed crowd.
“We've got some pointing and waving over there is everything alright. Security please can we get some people over there,” she said onstage after being alerted to the trouble in the audience.
Raye went on to announce, “Security is coming. Can we clear a path please. Can we get a thumbs up when help has been received.
“Someone has passed out I think, are they ok? I hope this person is alight. Thumbs up, okay they are being sorted out,” Brit Award-winning artist added.
Following her announcement, fans confirmed everything was in control with a thumbs up as they began to cheer.
Raye performed a slew of her songs at the festival including her track with Mark Ronson, Suzanne, Mary Jane, and Genesis.
The festival also featured sizzling performances from Chase & Status, Barry Can't Swim and The Maccabees.
Doechii, who was supposed to headline the show on Saturday at All Points East Festival, cancelled her gig at the last minute, leaving her fans devastated.