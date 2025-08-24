Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga reveals ‘special’ connection of ‘Mayhem’ with New York

Lady Gaga performs concert of from Mayhem Ball tour stop in her hometown New York City

Lady Gaga has revealed a “special” connection of latest album, Mayhem, with her hometown New York City.

The Poker Face hitmaker performed a show in NYC from her Mayhem Ball tour stop on August 22.

While revealing a “very special” connection with her hometown, Gaga told the crowd, “I’m sure all my albums could not be made without New York, but I am sure that this album would not have been made without New York.”

She added, “This is for all of you and for all your dreams, for maybe sometimes no more fighting, just showing up. Sometimes you don’t have to fight, you just have to show up.”

Her album Mayhem featured 14 singles and two bonus tracks, making a total of 16 songs.

The album tracklist includes Disease, Abracadabra, Garden of Eden, Perfect Celebrity, Vanish Into You, Killah (feat. Gesaffelstein), Zombieboy, LoveDrug and Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars.

Mayhem was debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, marking her seventh #1 album and the biggest debut for a female artist in 2025.

Lady Gaga, who kicked off her Mayhem Ball Tour in July, is set to perform at Madison Square Garden on August 26 and 27.

