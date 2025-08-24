Travis Kelce disappoints ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fandom

Travis Kelce has disappointed The Summer I Turned Pretty fandom.
The footballer and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates were asked if they were Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad, as part of The Summer I Turned Pretty trend.
Travis shouted “What” as he had no idea about the romcom show.
The NFL star has a connection to The Summer I Turned Pretty through his girlfriend Taylor Swift, whose songs are frequently featured in the series.
Similarly, most of his teammates were confused, there were a few who actually knew what was being referenced.
A quarterback, Bailey Zappe, who was aware of the Cousins Beach drama due to his wife said, “The wife would be made if I said Jeremiah, so it has to be Conrad.”
He also helped another team member, explaining, "Just say you're Team Conrad. Jeremiah cheated on her. He cheated on Belly."
One player even asked if it was about Love Island.
An actress Greer Grammer wrote in the comment section of the clip, which was posted on TikTok, “TRAVIS. Your girlfriend is basically IN the show at this point!!! Cmon.”
A fan expressed disappointment, “Cannot believe he does not know who Conrad and Jeremiah is considering his girlfriend’s music is all over the series.”
To note, Travis and Taylor started dating in 2023.