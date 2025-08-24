Miley Cyrus’s guidance shapes sister Noah Cyrus’ music career

Miley Cyrus has apparently paved the way for her younger sister Noah Cyrus.
The July hitmaker opened up about her the Disney alum helped her in kickstarting a music career.
During a chat with People Magazine, Noah opened up about the life long lessons she learned from her older sister.
She said, ”I really saw it from the perspective of a sister and as a kid. By the time she was done with Hannah Montana, I wasn't even driving a car yet. I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective.”
Noah added, "Of course, there are situations that you experience, and you're like, 'OK, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?' So I've had a great role model for how it all works.
The musician admitted that there had been a lot of lessons that had come with the age gap between her and eldest sister Miley.
Noah kicked started her music career at 15 years old with the release of her first single, Make Me Cry.
She even made a few cameos in the Hanna Montana show alongside her sister and their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.