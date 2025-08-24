Home / Entertainment

Lily Collins’ FIL Malcolm McDowell reveals his brutal take on ‘Emily in Paris’

'Emily in Paris’, which stars Lily Collins in the titular role, is currently filming for its fifth season


Emily in Paris is not Malcolm McDowell’s kind of thing!

The father-in-law of Lily Collins recently shared his surprising take on  her hit show during an interview with PEOPLE.

While speaking, McDowell revealed that he doesn’t watch the Netflix show which stars his son Charlie McDowell's wife in the titular role.

"To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that," the 82-year-old actor said.

While McDowell admitted about not being a fan of Emily in Paris, he gushed over his daughter-in-law’s exceptional acting skills.

"But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses. the aura around her is so beautiful," the Et Tu star said.

McDowell further added, "She has such a beautiful quality. As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma.”

Collin’s father-in-law also suggested that the European city owes her "a great debt" for all the tourism she has brought in.

In Emily in Paris, Collins plays the role of Emily Cooper, a woman who juggles her career at a French marketing firm with her love life, friendships and more.

The show created by Darren Star, is currently gearing up for its fifth season and has a yet-to-be-announced release date.

