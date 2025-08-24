Home / Entertainment

Jonas Brothers stun fans as JoJo makes surprise appearance at JONAS20 show

Jonas Brothers have kicked off their JONAS20 concert tour with some the unexpected collaborations!

The 2005 American pop band invited renowned singer JoJo to stage alongside several musicians to their 20th anniversary tour, JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On August 10, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas brought several surprise guest appearances, including Jesse McCartney, Dean Lewis, Demi Lovato and others.

Days after their electrifying performance, the three brothers took to their official joint Instagram handle on Saturday, August 23, to individually thank JoJo for joining them live on stage.

"An honour to have @iamjojo with us in her hometown," Jonas Brothers penned alongside a video showing a few glimpses of the 34-year-old American singer-songwriter’s live show.

The boy band's fans could not resist commenting about the latest performance, with one adding, "That was insane!!! Tonight was full of amazing surprises. We love you!!!"

"Best concert I have been to!! Glad to have been in the crowd," another commented.

A third noted, "I CANNOT BELIEVE I GUESSED RIGHT THE GUEST DURING THE LIVE TODAY."

For those unaware, the tour commenced on August 10 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is set to conclude on November 14 at Uncasville, Connecticut.  

