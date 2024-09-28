Typhoon Yagi shatters records with $3.31 billion in damages across northern Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm in Asia this year, caused extreme damage across northern Vietnam.
A new report on Saturday reveals that the damages are estimated at 81.5 trillion dong ($3.31 billion) in doubling earlier estimates.
The typhoon, which killed 299 people and left 34 missing, severely impacted industrial areas, destroying factories, homes, farmland, and even a bridge.
Agriculture Minister Le Minh Hoan stated that most of the damage, estimated at 81.5 trillion dong, was caused by landslides and flash floods.
This updated figure is much higher than the earlier estimate of $1.6 billion, which was expected to lower Vietnam's economic growth forecast by 0.15%.
Since the typhoon, pig prices in Vietnam have risen steadily due to the impact on pig farms, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, rating agency S&P Global warned that Vietnamese banks may face reduced profitability because of debt relief measures ordered by the central bank in response to the typhoon's damage.