World

Typhoon Yagi shatters records with $3.31 billion in damages across northern Vietnam

Since the typhoon, pig prices in Vietnam have risen steadily due to the impact on pig farms

  • by Web Desk
  • September 28, 2024
Typhoon Yagi shatters records with $3.31 billion in damages across northern Vietnam
Typhoon Yagi shatters records with $3.31 billion in damages across northern Vietnam

Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm in Asia this year, caused extreme damage across northern Vietnam.

A new report on Saturday reveals that the damages are estimated at 81.5 trillion dong ($3.31 billion) in doubling earlier estimates.

The typhoon, which killed 299 people and left 34 missing, severely impacted industrial areas, destroying factories, homes, farmland, and even a bridge.

Agriculture Minister Le Minh Hoan stated that most of the damage, estimated at 81.5 trillion dong, was caused by landslides and flash floods.

This updated figure is much higher than the earlier estimate of $1.6 billion, which was expected to lower Vietnam's economic growth forecast by 0.15%.

Since the typhoon, pig prices in Vietnam have risen steadily due to the impact on pig farms, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, rating agency S&P Global warned that Vietnamese banks may face reduced profitability because of debt relief measures ordered by the central bank in response to the typhoon's damage.

Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms

Jennifer Lopez exudes breakup glow as Ben Affleck divorce looms
Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis

Andrew Garfield discovers solace in 'We Live in Time' script amid midlife crisis
Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods

Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe

Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe

World News

Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Poland allocates $835.88 million for natural disaster relief amid severe floods
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Kamala Harris’ Arizona border visit threats Donald Trump lead
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Hezbollah confirms Hassan Nasrallah death in Israeli forces attack
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Trump vows to prosecute Google over Kamala Harris coverage if elected
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut, IDF claims
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
US breaks silence on Israeli airstrikes in Beirut: ‘No advance warning’
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Hurricane Helene triggers catastrophic flooding in US, killing over 40
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Beirut rocked by Israeli forces ‘targeted strikes’ on Hezbollah
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Netanyahu issues blunt warning to Iran at UN
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Just Stop Oil Activists splash soup on Van Gogh paintings in London protest
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Donald Trump promises ‘quick’ resolution to Ukraine conflict in meeting with Zelenskyy
Cardi B's smoky entrance at Paris Fashion Week leaves fans in awe
Argentina’s poverty rate soars over 50% in ‘major’ setback for President Milei