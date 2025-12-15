Entertainment
'Stranger Things 5' Vol 2 trailer shows Max, Holly running for their lives

'Stranger Things 5' Vol 2 trailer shows Max, Holly running for their lives

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, causing a frenzy among the series' passionate fanbase.

Set to release on Christmas Day with three episodes, the trailer for Vol. 2 showcased Vecna imagining a new world as he fights the gang.

The trailer for Volume 2 began with Will expressing his hopelessness, as he tells his mom, Joyce, that they have failed, as Dustin realises that they were "dead wrong" about everything they know about the Upside Down.

Moreover, the video shows Nancy opening fire at the military while Max and Holly try to run away from Vecna in his memories.

In an emotional moment, Dustin and Steve, who were not on friendly terms in Vol. 1, claim, "If you die, I die," as they join their friends to end Vecna.

In the final season of Stranger Things, the residents of Hawkins are at war with Vecna and his army of Demogorgons from the Upside Down.

The first volume, featuring four episodes, saw a military lockdown and Vecna kidnapping young children, including Holly Wheeler.

Mike and Nancy's younger sister runs into Max, who is stuck in One's mind while also being in a coma since the Season 4 finale, and in the thrilling final episode of Vol. 1, Will Byers unleashed his hidden powers after having a heartfelt conversation with Robin.

Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 2 is set to be released on December 25, while the two-hour finale will be dropped on New Year's Eve.

Watch Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 trailer here:



