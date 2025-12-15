Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner, has been arrested following the deaths of the renowned director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.
As reported by the BBC, on Monday, December 15, the authorities took the 32-year-old in custody after the pair were found dead in their Los Angeles home.
Nick is the middle son of the family. Rob and Michele Singer share three children together.
He has worked as a screenwriter, most prominently working on the 2016 film Being Charlie, which his father directed.
At the time of its release, Nick shared that the film, about a drug-addicted teen, was loosely based on his own struggles with addiction.
According to the LASD Inmate Center records, the director's son is in custody on $4 million bail.
The news of Nick's arrest came after President Trump made headlines due to his shocking Truth Social post, where he called the California incident "very sad" while also taking a swipe at Rob, who was a vocal critic of his.
In the post, Trump said that Rob and his wife "reportedly" died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction" with "Trump Derangement Syndrome".
Rob Reiner is a renowned American director, producer, and actor known for his iconic films. His remarkable projects include The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).