Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Entertainment

Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were discovered in a gruesome condition in their Los Angeles house

  • By Hania Jamil
Rob Reiners son Nick arrested after parents shocking death
Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death

Nick Reiner, the son of Rob Reiner, has been arrested following the deaths of the renowned director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

As reported by the BBC, on Monday, December 15, the authorities took the 32-year-old in custody after the pair were found dead in their Los Angeles home.

Nick is the middle son of the family. Rob and Michele Singer share three children together.

He has worked as a screenwriter, most prominently working on the 2016 film Being Charlie, which his father directed.

At the time of its release, Nick shared that the film, about a drug-addicted teen, was loosely based on his own struggles with addiction.

According to the LASD Inmate Center records, the director's son is in custody on $4 million bail.

The news of Nick's arrest came after President Trump made headlines due to his shocking Truth Social post, where he called the California incident "very sad" while also taking a swipe at Rob, who was a vocal critic of his.

In the post, Trump said that Rob and his wife "reportedly" died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction" with "Trump Derangement Syndrome".

Rob Reiner is a renowned American director, producer, and actor known for his iconic films. His remarkable projects include The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally... (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992).

'Stranger Things 5' Vol 2 trailer shows Max, Holly running for their lives

'Stranger Things 5' Vol 2 trailer shows Max, Holly running for their lives
Singer Trey Songz booked on serious charges after hitting club staffer

Singer Trey Songz booked on serious charges after hitting club staffer
'Avatar' director James Cameron joins billionaire club amid Golden Globes snub

'Avatar' director James Cameron joins billionaire club amid Golden Globes snub

Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star dies 'peacefully' at 45

Rachael Carpani, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' star dies 'peacefully' at 45
Kristen Stewart gets real about her marriage after calling Hollywood 'hell'

Kristen Stewart gets real about her marriage after calling Hollywood 'hell'
Sir Cliff Richard reveals shocking battle with grave illness

Sir Cliff Richard reveals shocking battle with grave illness
Rob Reiner death: Paul Walter, Joe Russo and more pay tribute

Rob Reiner death: Paul Walter, Joe Russo and more pay tribute

Ben Affleck caught in awkward triangle with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez, Garner

Ben Affleck caught in awkward triangle with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez, Garner
Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder

Rob Reiner’s family breaks silence after son named suspect in his murder
Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday

Taylor Swift faces major disappointment from Travis Kelce after 36th birthday
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday
Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home

Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in gruesome condition at LA home

Popular News

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year

Aryna Sabalenka named WTA Player of the Year for second consecutive year
10 minutes ago
Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death

Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested after parents' shocking death
an hour ago
Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note

Kate Middleton drops Kate Winslet's Christmas speech after heartfelt note
3 hours ago