Queen Camilla sends ‘powerful message’ with delightful move

Queen Camilla has sent a “powerful message” with her major move for charity.
Her Majesty received appreciation for the new initiative of her The Queen’s Reading Room, which has joined forces with The Elm Foundation to help domestic abuse survivors with literature.
The CEO of The Elm Foundation, Jennifer Calverley, said, “ I feel very proud that The Elm Foundation has been chosen. Combining two causes, so close to the heart, sends a powerful message that healing is multifaceted and that compassion can be woven through every aspect of support.”
"Seeing reading and domestic abuse recovery united under one vision is a testament to The Queen’s Reading Room and Queen Camilla’s commitment to real, lasting change,” the statement added.
This new project of the two charities will encourage book donations and increase grassroots work to support those affected by the abuse.
Vicki Perrin, CEO of the Queen’s Reading Room, noted, “Her Majesty's expertise and her understanding of domestic violence and the pathways to rebuilding lives are incredibly helpful to us in building our own work.”
She added, “To be able to bring these two important causes together is the sort of thing that only Her Majesty can do.”
To note, The Queen’s Reading Room was founded as a charity by the then Duchess of Cornwall in 2023.