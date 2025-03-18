Honduras plane disaster: 12 dead after jet crashes into Caribbean Sea

A passenger plane crashed off the Caribbean coast of Honduras, killing at least 12 on board.
According to BBC, a Lanhsa Airlines passenger jet carrying around 17 on board “crashed in the sea” on Monday, March 17, 2025, killing at least 12 people, including famous Honduran musician Aurelio Martine.
The Jetstream 32 aircraft took off from the island's Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport at 18:18 local time (00:18 GMT on Tuesday) for Golosón International Airport in La Ceiba on the Honduran mainland but crashed into the sea shortly after take-off.
The Honduras National Police, in a statement on X, confirmed 12 fatalities, adding that five other passengers survived the crash and were rescued by first responders.
The police wrote, “At this time, only one body remains to be recovered, and rescue teams continue their work.”
Notably, as per local media reports, famous Honduran musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was also among the dead.
The government of Honduras said that it “deeply regrets” the tragic incident and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.
Moreover, Honduran President Xiomara Castro announced that he has immediately activated the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) team, comprised of the Armed Forces, the Honduran Fire Department, COPECO, the National Police, 911, the Red Cross, the Ministry of Health, and SAN.
