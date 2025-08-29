Home / Entertainment

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro turn heads during Venice Film Festival

'The Amazing Spider-Man' alum and his new flame, Monica Barbaro began dating in February this year

Andrew Garfield and his new flame, Monica Barbaro, melted fans’ hearts as they arrived at the Venice Film Festival together.

The new couple of the Tinseltown made a joint appearance at the 82nd annual International event in Italy on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

For the star-studded gala, Garfield was wearing a light blue shirt, which he gracefully coordinated with a matching jeans jacket and pants.

To elevate his look, he sported funky sneakers and black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Barbaro opted for an olive-green leather jacket, which she wore with blue pants and black sandals.

In the viral pictures, the two were arriving at the Venice Lido in Italy by sweetly holding hands with each other.

According to the media reports, The Amazing Spider-Man alum attended the film festival to promote his new Luca Guadagnino-directed movie After The Hunt alongside his girlfriend.

In addition to Garfield, renowned A-listers, including Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiro, and Michael Stuhlbarg, starred in the upcoming movie.

The new psychological thriller film is set to premiere across theatres on October 10, 2025.

For those unaware, Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro confirmed their romance with their PDA-filled outing at the Wimbledon Championships on July 7, 2025.

They initially sparked dating rumours in February this year.

