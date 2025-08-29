Home / Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian, Hailey Bieber turn heads at Rhode’s glamorous dinner

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend were also in attendance at the event in West Hollywood

Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are turning heads in coordinated black outfits!

On Thursday, August 28, the American media personality and the supermodel made stunning appearances at Rhode event.

In the images, obtained by Daily Mail, the pair was seen leaving the starry event which took place at a private residence in West Hollywood.

The Kardashians star was dressed to the nines, wearing a black corset which she paired with a sleeveless white shirt and a black tie while departing the dinner.

She elevated her chic outfit with form-fitting black pants and pointed-toe black heels, looking as stunning as ever.

The Good American founder wore her brunette tresses in loose curls that fell over her shoulders, while shielding her eyes with large brown-tinted sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Rhode founder was also dressed to impress as she donned a black dress paired with open-toe heels and sunglasses.

In addition to them, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend were also in attendance at the event.

Teigen sizzled in an all-while look, flashing a sliver of her midriff in a white bra which she paired with a long fuzzy skirt and a matching coat.

The skincare brand Rhode, which Hailey Bieber founded in 2022, features many popular products include the Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment. 

