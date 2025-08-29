Home / Entertainment

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’

The Duchess of Sussex played the role of Rachel Zane in the seven installments of 'Suits'

Meghan Markle caught in cringeworthy moment as guest brutally mocks ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle’s most popular acting venture has been brutally mocked by one of her Netflix show guest.

In a new 'Weekend Away' episode of lifestyle show, With, Love Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her friend Heather Dorak met with mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey for a cocktail-making class.

While speaking the former American actress asked Payman how he became a mixologist, to which he shared he used to be a lawyer in New York before pursuing the craft.

As he mentioned being lawyer, Meghan Markle asked him whether he watched Suits, the hit legal drama in which she played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane for seven seasons.

“No, no, I don't watch basic cable,” he brutally replied.

The remark left Meghan chuckling embarrassingly before he elaborated that he preferred shows “with curse words and stuff.”

“Great, I love it!” Meghan added.

The cringeworthy exchanged between her and the guest comes after a royal author made major claim about Meghan’s connection with the show.

In his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, biographer Tom Bower said the duchess struggled to separate herself from her role and took criticism for her character as a personal attack.

“Convinced that she was on the cusp of international celebrity, she had become preoccupied with Rachel Zane's character,” he siad.

Meghan Markle played the characters of Rachel Zane in a total of 108 episodes of Suits before leaving the show just before her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

