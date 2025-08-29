Victoria Beckham 'plans' legal action as reputation trashed by Nicola Peltz

Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham urged to take action against son Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz amid 'permanent damage' fears

Victoria Beckham is reportedly considering a serious legal action against Nicola Peltz after friend's brutal dig at Beckhams.

The fashion designer is believed to have taken her gloves off to fight anyone who trashed her family's name amid ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola.

Nicola's pal Rebecca Faria sparked Victoria's rage after making a scathing comment against Beckhams underneath Nicola and Brooklyn's wedding vows renewal post on Instagram, earlier this month.

"I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away," Rebecca commented.

She further noted, "Everyone’s been kissing the Beckhams’ ass forever, and Nicola was the first to stand up for her values since [she] couldn’t care less about their fame or money!"

Sources are claiming that Rebecca publicly trashed Beckham family with Nicola's consent and it has intensified their rift.

An inside source lift the curtain on Victoria's reaction after seeing Rebecca's comment, claiming that she is being forced to take a legal action to protect her family's image.

"The last thing she wants is a legal war with Brooklyn and his wife, but she won’t have her and her husband’s names defamed," the source told Closer magazine.

They continued, "What else can she do, other than fight back through formal channels? She’s assessing her legal options, and plenty of people in her orbit are urging her to fight hard."

"Once that narrative starts to take hold, it can cause permanent damage. What Nicola’s friend said about them is unforgivable," the tipster added.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckhan renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony earlier this month, where the Beckham family wasn't invited.

