Cardi B joins legal battle with testimony over physical assault accusations

The American rapper appeared in Los Angeles County Court for the second testimony earlier this week

Cardi B has responded to the physical assault accusations during her testimony in the Los Angeles County Court.

According to media reports, the Please Me singer testified on Wednesday, August 27, that she had not physically violated the security professional back in 2018. 

At the time, a security guard named Emani Ellis filed a lawsuit against Cardi when she was pregnant with her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, after having an intense encounter outside an obstetrician's office. 

In the documents, the plaintiff claimed that the popular American rap icon cut her face with a fingernail and spat on her during the heated argument. 

Now, years after filing the case, the mother-of-three has firmly denied the allegations and said, "She couldn’t get a scratch from me because I didn’t touch her."

"Yes, I was angry!” Because I’m pregnant! And this girl’s about to beat my ass! She didn’t touch me, she was going to touch me, but she didn’t get to touch me," the 32-year-old female rap star remarked. 

Cardi further recalled that she had been in Los Angeles back in 2018, due to her promotional work and at the time she was pregnant with her first child. 

Cardi B relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Cardi B shares her three children with her former rapper boyfriend, Offset, with whom she parted ways last year.

The former couple also shares three kids, including Kulture Kiari Cephus, daughter Wave Set Cephus, and Blossom. 

She further stated that in 2018, the media was not aware of her first pregnancy as she was dating her now ex-boyfriend, Offset.

The rapper continued that Ellis was a security guard at the building where she visited due to her work, and she began following her and was recording her throughout the building.

As Cardi reached the fifth floor, she confronted her plaintiff and asked her to stop filming her, "I told her, ‘Why are you recording? And she said, ’Oh my bad.' She practically apologised." 

This testimony of Cardi B comes after her plaintiff, Elis, initially testified in the trial. 

