Bella Ramsey fires back at 'The Last of Us' trolls with brutal response

Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie in the The Last of Us, has given a brutal message to the HBO show’s haters.
The Last of Us season 2 follows the storyline of The Last of Us Part II, a game that sparked a lot of controversy and criticism.
During her appearance on The Awardist podcast, Bella called out haters.
The young star said, “Because there’s nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out. There’s nothing that can be changed or altered. So I’m like, there’s not really any point in reading or looking at anything. People are of course entitled to their opinions. But it doesn’t affect the show.”
Bella continued, “It doesn’t affect how the show continues or anything in any way. They’re very separate things to me. So no, I just don’t really engage. You don’t have to watch it. If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again. If you do want to watch it, hope you enjoy it.”
The second season of The Last of Us concluded with a shocking twist, just like the game it's based on; Ellie getting suddenly attacked by Abby.
Fans who haven’t played the game will have to wait until season 3, which is slated to in 2027, to find out what happens next.