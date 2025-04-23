UK signals lowering US car tariffs in bid for trade deal

Chancellor Rachel Reeves claims US President Trump is 'keen' to strike a trade deal with UK

  April 23, 2025
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has signaled that the UK is open to lowering tariffs on US goods to seal a trade deal with Donald Trump.

According to BBC, Reeves said she wants "to see tariff and non-tariff barriers reduced between the UK and the US".

The UK is seeking to lower trade taxes imposed by President Donald Trump of 25% for cars, steel and aluminium and 10% on other British exports.

One of the sticking points for a trade deal in the past has been food standards, but Reeves said the UK would not be reducing these.

Earlier today a document circulated among US business groups and unions seeking views on a potential deal with the UK, focused on lowering UK tariffs on US cars to 2.5% from their current 10%.

The chancellor suggested she was open to this to secure a wider trade deal.

President Trump has already imposed tariffs of 25% on all car imports to the US – including from the UK.

The UK is also facing a broader tariff rate of 10%, and is looking to negotiate an agreement with the US administration, along with dozens of other countries hit with even higher levies – most of which are currently on pause until July.

UK negotiators are working "flat out" to get an agreement that is in the country's national interest, Reeves told the BBC at an event in Washington.

"We are willing to reduce trade barriers in the UK, those trade barriers that do exist. And we want to build on the relationship that we have," she added later speaking at a Semafor event.

Some US officials have been positive about the prospects of a deal. Last week US Vice-President JD Vance said there was a "good chance" a trade deal could be reached with the UK.

